European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Oct 16 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 48 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 90 to 100 points, or up as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 41 to 45 points, or up as much as 1 percent, on Friday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,023.86 1.49 % 29.62 NIKKEI 18281.43 1.02 % 184.53 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 429.32 0.01 % 0.06 EUR/USD 1.1384 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 119.18 0.26 % 0.3100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.014 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.566 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,177.10 -0.47 % -$5.60 US CRUDE $46.81 0.93 % 0.43 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)