European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Oct 16 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 48 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 90 to 100 points, or up as much as 1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 41 to 45 points, or up as much as 1 percent, on
Friday.
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: 
                                          LAST  PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                              2,023.86   1.49 %        29.62
 NIKKEI                               18281.43   1.02 %       184.53
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        429.32   0.01 %         0.06
 EUR/USD                                1.1384   0.02 %       0.0002
 USD/JPY                                119.18   0.26 %       0.3100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.014       --        -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.566       --         0.01
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,177.10  -0.47 %       -$5.60
 US CRUDE                               $46.81   0.93 %         0.43
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

