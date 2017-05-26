U.S. equity funds post another outflow, even as Wall St hits new highs

LONDON May 26 Investors shunned U.S. equities
and high yield bonds in the latest week in favour of European
stocks and investment grade corporate bonds, fund flow data from
Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Friday.
The $3.3 billion redemption from U.S. equity funds followed
almost $9 billion of outflows the previous week, as political
turmoil in Washington and underwhelming U.S. economic data
unnerved investors.
U.S. equity funds have now posted eight weekly outflows of
the last 10 as the conviction grows that Wall Street is due a
correction. Last week's slip didn't last long, and the S&P 500
and Nasdaq rebounded to hit fresh record highs
this week.
European equity funds attracted $400 million inflows, a
fairly small amount but the ninth weekly inflow in a row.
Globally, equity funds posted a net inflow of $1.6 billion in
the week to Wednesday, BAML said.
Investment grade bond funds pulled in $6.7 billion, marking
the 22nd straight week of inflows and bringing the total inflow
over the last five years up to $541 billion.
Investors shunned high yield bonds, however, pulling $100
million from these funds, said BAML, who also uses data from
fund research house EPFR Global.
Overall, bond funds attracted $7.8 billion of inflows in the
week to Wednesday, the 21st inflow out of the last 22 weeks.
Emerging market funds performed well, with bonds pulling in
$1.1 billion and stocks $1.0 billion. That marked the 17th and
10th consecutive weekly inflows, respectively, BAML said.
This was despite a broad sell off across emerging markets on
Thursday last week following allegations that Brazil's President
Michel Temer condoned bribes to silence a key witness in a
corruption probe.
