GRAPHIC-Euro's correlation with 10-yr Bund yields tightest in two years

| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 The driver behind a rise in the
euro from 12-year lows against the dollar in recent months has
been a surge in German 10-year Bund yields, which has outweighed
concern over a possible Greek default.
Reuters graphics show the correlation between the 10-year
Bund yield and the euro/dollar exchange
rate is close to its highest since February 2013.
That marks a return to the dominant trend of the last
decade. The two years until early 2015, when the relationship
between them was sharply negative, stands out as anomalous.
link.reuters.com/hax84w
The 10-year Bund yield topped 1 percent this week, a far cry
from the negative rates many were predicting in mid-April, when
it touched 0.05 percent. At that time, the euro was trading
around $1.07, not far from a 12-year low of $1.0475 struck on
March 16.
On Friday, the euro was at $1.12, after reaching a
three-week high of $1.1387 on Wednesday, when Bund yields hit
1.05 percent, and on track for its second straight week of
gains.
And since Bund yields have risen faster than 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields, the gap between the two narrowed to
its lowest since early February earlier this week. That made the
dollar less attractive for investors chasing higher
yields.
With the gap narrowing, currency traders say they follow
Bund yield movements and bond market volatility like never
before.
"It is true that the 10-year Bund yield has been the prime
mover for the euro/dollar in the near term," said Yujiro Goto,
currency strategist at Nomura.
"We think as Bunds consolidate around 1 percent, the focus
will gradually shift to the Federal Reserve. As markets price in
a rate hike in September and then again in December, we will see
U.S. yields tick up, especially the shorter end of the curve."
Exchange rates are more often influenced by the shorter end
of the bond curve, which tends to reflect interest rate
expectations. For example, dollar/yen trade is dominated
by the yield gap between two-year Japanese government bonds and
and Treasuries.
But the combination of asset purchases by the European
Central Bank and uncertainty over when the Fed will start to
raise rates, given a first-quarter slowdown in the United
States, has driven investors to focus on the longer end.
Also, analysts said many investors have used the surge in
10-year German yields as an excuse to trim large bets against
the single currency made when the ECB launched its 1 trillion-
euro quantitative easing programme in March.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)