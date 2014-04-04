版本:
Specs lift US dollar bets in latest week - CFTC, Reuters

April 4 Speculators raised their bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for
the first time in two months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $3.26
billion in the week ended April 1, from $1.24 billion the
previous week. Prior to the latest week, net longs on the
greenback have declined for seven straight weeks.
    A round of fairly positive U.S. economic data has helped
bolster sentiment on the dollar and has kept the prospect of the
Federal Reserve's reduction of bond purchases intact.
    Overall, investors have maintained net long positions on the
dollar for 22 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were
short the greenback was in late October 2013.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         01Apr2014 week         Prior week
 Long             22,162            17,600
 Short           110,800            86,487
 Net             -88,638           -68,887
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros
         01Apr2014 week         Prior week
 Long            101,849           106,914
 Short            68,611            67,280
 Net              33,238            39,634
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
         01Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             75,969           66,751
 Short            42,397           37,027
 Net              33,572           29,724
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         01Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             24,800           25,037
 Short            10,569           10,218
 Net              14,231           14,819
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
         01Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             27,549           40,441
 Short            64,543           73,656
 Net             -36,994          -33,215
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
         01Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             35,398           24,387
 Short            40,278           44,914
 Net              -4,880          -20,527
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
         01Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             49,893           22,769
 Short            28,109           24,423
 Net              21,784           -1,654
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
         01Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             25,765           26,243
 Short             7,285            8,030
 Net              18,480           18,213
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)
