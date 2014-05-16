Speculators turn bullish on US dollar; longs highest since March 11-CFTC

May 16 Speculators turned bullish on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, with net longs climbing to the
highest in more than two months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $4.51
billion as of the week ended May 13, from short contracts
totalling $2.03 billion the previous week. This week's long
position came after 4 straight weeks of shorts.
The most notable change in positioning was in the euro.
Speculators turned net short the euro to 2,175 contracts, from
longs of 32,551.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
13May2014 week Prior week
Long 17,471 20,381
Short 82,178 81,109
Net -64,707 -60,728
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
13May2014 week Prior week
Long 84,383 110,673
Short 86,558 78,122
Net -2,175 32,551
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
13May2014 week Prior week
Long 71,168 83,794
Short 39,413 43,148
Net 31,755 40,646
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
13May2014 week Prior week
Long 16,951 25,102
Short 10,145 11,918
Net 6,806 13,184
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
13May2014 week Prior week
Long 26,986 28,044
Short 53,023 59,644
Net -26,037 -31,600
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
13May2014 week Prior week
Long 50,147 44,805
Short 33,020 36,168
Net 17,127 8,637
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)