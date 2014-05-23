Speculators add net U.S. dollar long bets in week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, May 23 Speculators added bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $4.67
billion as of the week ended May 20, up from $4.51 billion in
the prior week.
The most notable change in positioning was in the euro as
speculators raised their net short in the single currency to
9,220 contracts from 2,175 contracts.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net long $6.636 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 18,681 17,471
Short 72,468 82,178
Net -53,787 -64,707
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net long $1.579 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 75,013 84,383
Short 84,233 86,558
Net -9,220 -2,175
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net short $3.482 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 80,009 71,168
Short 46,919 39,413
Net 33,090 31,755
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net short $0.703 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 17,387 16,951
Short 12,368 10,145
Net 5,019 6,806
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net long $2.433 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 26,500 26,986
Short 53,034 53,023
Net -26,534 -26,037
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net short $1.798 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 50,130 50,147
Short 30,668 33,020
Net 19,462 17,127
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net short $2.993 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 92,730 86,137
Short 15,464 17,515
Net 77,266 68,622
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net short $1.508 billion
20May2014 week Prior week
Long 22,486 23,806
Short 4,892 4,466
Net 17,594 19,340
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)