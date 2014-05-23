版本:
Speculators add net U.S. dollar long bets in week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, May 23 Speculators added bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position was $4.67
billion as of the week ended May 20, up from $4.51 billion in
the prior week.
    The most notable change in positioning was in the euro as
speculators raised their net short in the single currency to
9,220 contracts from 2,175 contracts.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net long $6.636 billion
          20May2014 week             Prior week
 Long                18,681              17,471
 Short               72,468              82,178
 Net                -53,787             -64,707
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net long $1.579 billion
          20May2014 week             Prior week
 Long                75,013              84,383
 Short               84,233              86,558
 Net                 -9,220              -2,175
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net short $3.482 billion
          20May2014 week            Prior week
 Long                80,009             71,168
 Short               46,919             39,413
 Net                 33,090             31,755
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net short $0.703 billion
          20May2014 week            Prior week
 Long                17,387             16,951
 Short               12,368             10,145
 Net                  5,019              6,806
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net long $2.433 billion
          20May2014 week            Prior week
 Long                26,500             26,986
 Short               53,034             53,023
 Net                -26,534            -26,037
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net short $1.798 billion 
          20May2014 week            Prior week
 Long                50,130             50,147
 Short               30,668             33,020
 Net                 19,462             17,127
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net short $2.993 billion
          20May2014 week            Prior week
 Long                92,730             86,137
 Short               15,464             17,515
 Net                 77,266             68,622
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net short $1.508 billion 
          20May2014 week            Prior week
 Long                22,486             23,806
 Short                4,892              4,466
 Net                 17,594             19,340
      



    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
