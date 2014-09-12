版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 13日 星期六 03:57 BJT

Speculators pare long US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Sept 12 Speculators reduced long U.S. dollar
bets in the latest period, after lifting them to 15-month peaks
the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$31.63 billion in the week ended Sept. 9, from $35.88 billion 
previously. Last week's net long contracts in the U.S. dollar
were the largest since the week of June 4, 2013, Reuters data
show.
    A weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for the
month of August has contributed to the decline in the market's
net long dollar position, although investors continues to have a
positive outlook on the greenback.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Net shorts on the euro also slipped in the latest week to
157,505 contracts, after rising to a more than two-year high the
previous week. Short positions on the euro are expected to
remain sizable as investors grapple with the European Central
Bank's interest rate cut two weeks ago, which dragged the euro
below $1.30.
    Net shorts on the Japanese yen also fell to 100,673
contracts, after hitting an eight-month peak previously.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         09Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             17,280            15,485
 Short           117,953           132,793
 Net            -100,673          -117,308
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         09Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             59,376            59,398
 Short           216,881           220,821
 Net            -157,505          -161,423
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          9Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             81,330           67,538
 Short            54,603           58,090
 Net              26,727            9,448
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         09Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,856            9,166
 Short            23,681           22,333
 Net             -13,825          -13,167
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         09Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             33,400           35,333
 Short            21,770           26,142
 Net              11,630            9,191
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         09Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             73,321           77,050
 Short            32,092           28,003
 Net              41,229           49,047
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         09Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             71,021           75,444
 Short            32,503           36,280
 Net              38,518           39,164
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         09Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             14,369           15,623
 Short             4,847            5,451
 Net               9,522           10,172
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐