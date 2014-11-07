Speculators push long U.S. dollar position to largest since 2008-CFTC, Reuters

Nov 7 Speculators raised net long U.S. dollar
positions in the latest week to the highest in at least six
years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$44.38 billion in the week ended Nov. 4, from $42.39 billion the
previous week. That was the largest net long position on the
greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning
It was the fifth straight week U.S. dollar longs have
touched at least $40 billion, which is a show of confidence in
the prospects for the U.S. economy and the dollar.
The current dollar positioning covered the day when the
Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase program and
acknowledged the U.S. economy's growing strength. That propelled
the dollar index further, which has gained 9.4 percent so far
this year.
To be long, a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled
179,021 contracts, from 165,707 the previous week. Net euro
short contracts were the largest since June 2012.
The European Central Bank on Thursday affirmed its
commitment to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy, saying its
asset buying plan would have a significant impact on the bank's
balance sheet. The ECB's comments further fueled a sell-off in
the euro.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 37,917 23,883
Short 109,568 91,282
Net -71,651 -67,399
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 59,566 59,054
Short 238,587 224,761
Net -179,021 -165,707
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 43,289 40,718
Short 50,751 46,965
Net -7,462 -6,247
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 7,844 6,887
Short 28,065 27,170
Net -20,221 -20,283
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 29,627 26,093
Short 49,042 47,498
Net -19,415 -21,405
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 14,595 17,446
Short 52,863 51,297
Net -38,268 -33,851
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 30,218 26,832
Short 56,808 53,675
Net -26,590 -26,843
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
04Nov2014 week Prior week
Long 9,737 8,506
Short 13,846 12,404
Net -4,109 -3,898
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)