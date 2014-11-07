版本:
Speculators push long U.S. dollar position to largest since 2008-CFTC, Reuters

Nov 7 Speculators raised net long U.S. dollar
positions in the latest week to the highest in at least six
years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$44.38 billion in the week ended Nov. 4, from $42.39 billion the
previous week. That was the largest net long position on the
greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning  
    It was the fifth straight week U.S. dollar longs have
touched at least $40 billion, which is a show of confidence in
the prospects for the U.S. economy and the dollar. 
    The current dollar positioning covered the day when the
Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase program and
acknowledged the U.S. economy's growing strength. That propelled
the dollar index further, which has gained 9.4 percent so far
this year.
    To be long, a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled
179,021 contracts, from 165,707 the previous week. Net euro
short contracts were the largest since June 2012. 
    The European Central Bank on Thursday affirmed its
commitment to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy, saying its
asset buying plan would have a significant impact on the bank's
balance sheet. The ECB's comments further fueled a sell-off in
the euro.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         04Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             37,917            23,883
 Short           109,568            91,282
 Net             -71,651           -67,399
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         04Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             59,566            59,054
 Short           238,587           224,761
 Net            -179,021          -165,707
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         04Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             43,289           40,718
 Short            50,751           46,965
 Net              -7,462           -6,247
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         04Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              7,844            6,887
 Short            28,065           27,170
 Net             -20,221          -20,283
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         04Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             29,627           26,093
 Short            49,042           47,498
 Net             -19,415          -21,405
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         04Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             14,595           17,446
 Short            52,863           51,297
 Net             -38,268          -33,851
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         04Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             30,218           26,832
 Short            56,808           53,675
 Net             -26,590          -26,843
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         04Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,737            8,506
 Short            13,846           12,404
 Net              -4,109           -3,898
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)
