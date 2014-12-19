Specs trim dollar longs to lowest since Sept -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 19 Speculators further pared their
net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to the smallest
level in three months, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid by more
than $7 billion to $34.64 billion in the week ended Dec. 16,
from $42.19 billion the previous week. This was the smallest net
long position on the greenback since late September.
This was also the largest decline in net dollar longs since
week of March 21.
This snapped a 10-week streak that U.S. dollar longs have
touched at least $40 billion.
The dollar had retreated from its earlier rally as investors
booked gains ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting
and last days of 2014.
The dollar index closed up 0.4 percent on Friday,
bringing its weekly gain to 1.4 percent which was on track for
its strongest single-week increase since early November 2013.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net $9.336 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 45,652 38,067
Short 132,579 142,203
Net -86,927 -104,136
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net $19.806 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 56,179 58,306
Short 182,834 195,218
Net -126,655 -136,912
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net $1.432 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 37,861 37,695
Short 52,413 61,297
Net -14,552 -23,602
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net $0.476 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 18,905 8,971
Short 22,560 31,068
Net -3,655 -22,097
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net $1.35 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 32,397 33,406
Short 48,091 47,768
Net -15,694 -14,362
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net $2.815 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 26,786 17,378
Short 61,039 62,391
Net -34,253 -45,013
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net $1.789 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 25,843 32,116
Short 78,599 80,710
Net -52,756 -48,594
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net $0.05 billion dollar long
16Dec2014 week Prior week
Long 9,865 9,786
Short 10,504 12,081
Net -639 -2,295
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)