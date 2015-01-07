版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 04:13 BJT

Speculators lifted U.S. dollar bets last week - CFTC, Reuters

Jan 7 Currency speculators raised their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar last week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released early this week.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.71
billion in the week ended Dec. 30, from $39.85 billion the
previous week. Dollar longs rose for a second straight week.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline. 
    The accumulation of dollar longs paused going into the last
two weeks of the year as investors consolidated favorable bets
on the greenback. The dollar gained 12.8 percent in 2014 against
a basket of six major currencies.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         30Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             28,836            29,021
 Short           125,155           122,763
 Net             -96,319           -93,742
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         30Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             43,202            40,690
 Short           195,421           187,294
 Net            -152,219          -146,604
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         30Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             35,072           36,615
 Short            54,374           51,848
 Net             -19,302          -15,233
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         30Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,851            6,514
 Short            25,396           23,360
 Net             -16,545          -16,846
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         30Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,726           33,904
 Short            46,759           46,091
 Net             -14,033          -12,187
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         30Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             24,646           26,180
 Short            65,343           65,416
 Net             -40,697          -39,236
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         30Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             15,878           17,311
 Short            79,683           80,681
 Net             -63,805          -63,370
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         30Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,236            9,786
 Short            10,082           11,194
 Net              -1,846           -1,408
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐