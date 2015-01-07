Speculators lifted U.S. dollar bets last week - CFTC, Reuters

Jan 7 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released early this week. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.71 billion in the week ended Dec. 30, from $39.85 billion the previous week. Dollar longs rose for a second straight week. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The accumulation of dollar longs paused going into the last two weeks of the year as investors consolidated favorable bets on the greenback. The dollar gained 12.8 percent in 2014 against a basket of six major currencies. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 28,836 29,021 Short 125,155 122,763 Net -96,319 -93,742 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 43,202 40,690 Short 195,421 187,294 Net -152,219 -146,604 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 35,072 36,615 Short 54,374 51,848 Net -19,302 -15,233 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 8,851 6,514 Short 25,396 23,360 Net -16,545 -16,846 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 32,726 33,904 Short 46,759 46,091 Net -14,033 -12,187 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 24,646 26,180 Short 65,343 65,416 Net -40,697 -39,236 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 15,878 17,311 Short 79,683 80,681 Net -63,805 -63,370 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 30Dec2014 week Prior week Long 8,236 9,786 Short 10,082 11,194 Net -1,846 -1,408 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)