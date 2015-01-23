Speculators trim long US dollar bets, euro shorts surge-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK Jan 23 Speculators slightly trimmed
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, and
bolstered net shorts on the euro to their largest level in
two-and-a-half years, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position inched lower to
$46.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 20, from $46.96 billion
the previous week. Despite the slight decline, net long dollars
have hit at least $40 billion for a fourth straight week.
Net euro shorts were 180,730 contracts, equivalent to $26.1
billion.
