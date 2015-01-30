版本:
UPDATE 1-Net dollar longs fall for 2nd week, euro shorts up -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table)
    Jan 30 Speculators reduced bets in favor of the
U.S. dollar in the latest week and propelled net shorts on the
euro to their highest level since June 2012, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$44.28 billion in the week ended Jan. 27, from $46.22 billion
the previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a second
consecutive week.
    That said, it was the fifth straight week that net long
dollars have hit at least $40  billion.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, totaled 184,745,
equivalent to $26.1 billion. That was the highest bet against
the euro in 2-1/2 years.
    The European Central Bank announced last Thursday a
quantitative easing program that called for monthly purchases of
60 billion euros in euro zone bonds. But investors had been
shorting the euro in the run-up to the ECB announcement,
resulting in a 9 percent drop in the currency over a two-month
period.
    Net shorts in the Swiss franc, on the other hand, further
contracted to 7,373 contracts, the smallest in 1-1/2 months.
    The decline in franc net shorts was a reaction to the Swiss
National Bank's removal of the three-year old cap on the euro
against the Swiss unit two weeks ago. This means that the SNB
will no longer be able to hold massive inflows to the Swiss
franc from investors who have come see the currency as a haven
from geopolitical and economic uncertainty. 
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $6.858 billion
         27Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             26,526            26,525
 Short            91,184           104,411
 Net             -64,658           -77,886
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$26.091 billion
         27Jan2015 week         Prior week
 Long             50,489            52,047
 Short           235,234           232,777
 Net            -184,745          -180,730
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.306 billion
         27Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             38,649           35,319
 Short            83,989           81,027
 Net             -45,340          -45,708
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.021 billion
         27Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long              8,841            8,226
 Short            16,214           18,035
 Net              -7,373           -9,809
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.933 billion
         27Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             28,914           24,238
 Short            52,877           53,318
 Net             -23,963          -29,080
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$3.882 billion 
         27Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             16,079            9,828
 Short            65,022           56,408
 Net             -48,943          -46,580
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.525 billion
         27Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             26,739           19,017
 Short            71,312           65,280
 Net             -44,573          -46,263
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.139 billion 
         27Jan2015 week        Prior week
 Long             11,908           10,941
 Short            15,567           12,758
 Net              -3,659           -1,817
    

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)
