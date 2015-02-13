Speculators pare U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 13 Speculators trimmed bets favoring the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, while investors reduced net
shorts on the euro, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$44.51 billion in the week ended Feb. 10, from $45.82 billion
the previous week. Still, this was the seventh straight week
dollar net longs have hit at least $40 billion.
Net euro short contracts fell to 194,641, equivalent to
about $27.5 billion, from 196,309 contracts the previous week.
Last week's short euro bet was the largest in about 2-1/2 years.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$6.335 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 25,884 25,586
Short 81,008 85,157
Net -55,124 -59,571
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$28.168 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 47,217 47,719
Short 241,858 244,028
Net -194,641 -196,309
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.019 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 36,798 36,220
Short 75,401 78,618
Net -38,603 -42,398
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.724 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 5,771 8,383
Short 11,257 13,733
Net -5,486 -5,350
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.201 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 21,176 24,553
Short 54,509 51,874
Net -33,333 -27,321
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4.375 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 12,517 15,969
Short 65,699 72,128
Net -53,182 -56,159
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.646 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 25,691 23,599
Short 74,926 71,836
Net -49,235 -48,237
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.331 billion
10Feb2015 week Prior week
Long 9,272 10,537
Short 15,472 15,034
Net -6,200 -4,497
