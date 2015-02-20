版本:
U.S. dollar net longs shrink to smallest since late December -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 20 Speculators further reduced bets favoring
the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest level in
seven weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $42.04
billion in the week ended Feb. 17, from $44.51 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs declined for a second straight
week. 
    Still, this was the eight straight week that dollar net
longs have hit at least $40 billion.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, continued to fall,
notching 185,582 contracts, from 194,641 previously.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $5.77 billion
         17Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             31,269            25,884
 Short            80,360            81,008
 Net             -49,091           -55,124
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$27.539 billion
         17Feb2015 week         Prior week
 Long             47,175            47,217
 Short           232,757           241,858
 Net            -185,582          -194,641
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$3.68 billion
         17Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             42,999           36,798
 Short            71,797           75,401
 Net             -28,798          -38,603
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.74 billion
         17Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long              4,740            5,771
 Short            10,784           11,257
 Net              -6,044           -5,486
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.648 billion
         17Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             19,998           21,176
 Short            52,840           54,509
 Net             -32,842          -33,333
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$4.132 billion 
         17Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             17,230           12,517
 Short            71,061           65,699
 Net             -53,831          -53,182
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.646 billion
         17Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             28,873           25,691
 Short            74,318           74,926
 Net             -45,445          -49,235
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.459 billion 
         17Feb2015 week        Prior week
 Long             10,021            9,272
 Short            15,774           15,472
 Net              -5,753           -6,200
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)
