U.S. dollar net longs flat to slightly higher in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
March 6 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar were little changed in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $40.85 billion in the week ended March 3, from $40.81 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs edged higher after three straight weeks of declines.
This was the 10th consecutive week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)