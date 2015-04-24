版本:
UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest since Sept-CFTC and Reuters

(Adds table, details from latest data)
    NEW YORK, April 24 Speculators reduced positive
bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long
position to their lowest since September, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$37.87 billion in the week ended April 21 from $39.68 billion
the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fourth
straight week.
    A recent string of disappointing U.S. economic data has
supported the view that the pace of interest rate increases by
the U.S. Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought.
This has taken the steam out of the dollar rally.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a third
straight week after extremely oversold positions. The single
currency hit a near two-week high against the greenback
on Friday. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
 Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $1.509 billion net dollar long
         21Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             51,520            54,783
 Short            65,968            77,853
 Net             -14,448           -23,070
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $28.797 billion net dollar long
         21Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             46,821            45,264
 Short           261,466           257,611
 Net            -214,645          -212,347
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $2.731 billion net dollar long
         21Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             34,830           33,993
 Short            64,111           70,038
 Net             -29,281          -36,045
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.044 billion net dollar short
         21Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             11,105           12,240
 Short            10,770           12,070
 Net                 335              170
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $2.203 billion net dollar long
         21Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             33,343           23,020
 Short            60,394           53,598
 Net             -27,051          -30,578
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $2.671 billion net dollar long
         21Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             55,570           55,077
 Short            90,233           97,510
 Net             -34,663          -42,433
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $0.443 billion net dollar long
         21Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             50,343           63,521
 Short            64,018           55,160
 Net             -13,675            8,361
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.651 billion net dollar short
         21Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             18,473           17,081
 Short             9,985           11,078
 Net               8,488            6,003
      



 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

