UPDATE 1-US dollar longs fall to lowest since mid-December; euro shorts dip

May 1 Speculators pared back positive bets on
the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to
their lowest in 4-1/2 months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $34.75
billion in the week ended April 28 from $37.87 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fifth
straight week.
It was also the third straight week that longs on the dollar
came in below $40 billion.
The dollar has been hurt by a spate of weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic data such as the softer-than-forecast
first-quarter U.S. growth figures released early this week.
The weak figures reinforced expectations that the pace of
U.S. interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve will be
slower than initially thought, which is negative for the dollar.
The dollar posted the worst monthly performance in four
years in April, losing nearly 4 percent.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a
fourth consecutive week, totaling 197,766 contracts, from
214,645 previously. The rise in German Bund yields on receding
deflationary fears in the euro zone has helped the euro, as did
expectations for a positive resolution of Greece's debt
problems.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound
, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 48,721 51,520
Short 54,214 65,968
Net -5,493 -14,448
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 50,734 46,821
Short 248,500 261,466
Net -197,766 -214,645
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 33,239 34,830
Short 67,367 64,111
Net -34,128 -29,281
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 11,144 11,105
Short 9,809 10,770
Net 1,335 335
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 33,858 33,343
Short 54,767 60,394
Net -20,909 -27,051
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 53,753 55,570
Short 81,158 90,233
Net -27,405 -34,663
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 38,003 50,343
Short 61,394 64,018
Net -23,391 -13,675
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
28Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 18,281 18,473
Short 8,101 9,985
Net 10,180 8,488
