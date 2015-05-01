版本:
UPDATE 1-US dollar longs fall to lowest since mid-December; euro shorts dip

(Adds table, details)
    May 1 Speculators pared back positive bets on
the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to
their lowest in 4-1/2 months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $34.75
billion in the week ended April 28 from $37.87 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fifth
straight week.
    It was also the third straight week that longs on the dollar
came in below $40 billion.
    The dollar has been hurt by a spate of weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic data such as the softer-than-forecast
first-quarter U.S. growth figures released early this week.
    The weak figures reinforced expectations that the pace of
U.S. interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve will be
slower than initially thought, which is negative for the dollar.
    The dollar posted the worst monthly performance in four
years in April, losing nearly 4 percent.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a
fourth consecutive week, totaling 197,766 contracts, from
214,645 previously. The rise in German Bund yields on receding
deflationary fears in the euro zone has helped the euro, as did
expectations for a positive resolution of Greece's debt
problems.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound
, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
    
 Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         28Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             48,721            51,520
 Short            54,214            65,968
 Net              -5,493           -14,448
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         28Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             50,734            46,821
 Short           248,500           261,466
 Net            -197,766          -214,645
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         28Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             33,239           34,830
 Short            67,367           64,111
 Net             -34,128          -29,281
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         28Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             11,144           11,105
 Short             9,809           10,770
 Net               1,335              335
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         28Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             33,858           33,343
 Short            54,767           60,394
 Net             -20,909          -27,051
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         28Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             53,753           55,570
 Short            81,158           90,233
 Net             -27,405          -34,663
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         28Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             38,003           50,343
 Short            61,394           64,018
 Net             -23,391          -13,675
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         28Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             18,281           18,473
 Short             8,101            9,985
 Net              10,180            8,488
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
and Jonathan Oatis)

