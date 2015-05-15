Speculators trim U.S. dollar bets to lowest since early August-CFTC, Reuters

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 Speculators further pared back positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency's net long position to the lowest in nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $29.11 billion in the week ended May 12, from $32.25 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a seventh straight week.
It was also the fifth straight week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.