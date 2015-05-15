版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 16日 星期六 04:10 BJT

UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest in nine months-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, tables)
    May 15 Speculators further pared back positive
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the
currency's net long position to the lowest in nine months,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $29.11
billion in the week ended May 12, from $32.25 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a seventh
straight week.
    It was also the fifth straight week that longs on the dollar
came in below $40 billion. The dollar has been weakened by a
slew of soft U.S. economic data. 
    To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a sixth
straight week, totaling 178,976 contracts, down from 190,127
previously. The decline in the negative bets on the euro was
helped by the dollar's woes and easing concerns about deflation
in the euro zone.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen JPY=, euro EUR=, British pound GBP=,
Swiss franc CHF= and Canadian CAD= and Australian dollars AUD=.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         12 May 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,848            41,852
 Short            61,441            73,035
 Net             -23,593           -31,183
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         12 May 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,333            50,116
 Short           222,309           240,243
 Net            -178,976          -190,127
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         12 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,511           34,304
 Short            68,280           59,062
 Net             -30,769          -24,758
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         12 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,778           14,174
 Short             4,228            8,843
 Net              10,550            5,331
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         12 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,133           30,028
 Short            33,115           40,108
 Net              -3,982          -10,080
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         12 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             59,435           59,033
 Short            54,948           58,407
 Net               4,487              626
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         12 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,027           24,046
 Short            61,066           74,162
 Net             -27,039          -50,116
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         12 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,268           19,585
 Short            12,498           10,521
 Net               1,770            9,064
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
and Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐