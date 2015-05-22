Speculators pare dollar bets to lowest since late July -CFTC, Reuters

May 22 Speculators further scaled back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, pushing the currency's net long position to the lowest over nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $25.81 billion in the week ended May 19, from $29.11 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a eighth straight week.

It was also the sixth consecutive week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)