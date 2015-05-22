UPDATE 1-Speculators pare dollar bets to lowest since late July -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on latest data in paragraph 5, table) May 22 Speculators further scaled back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, pushing the currency's net long position to the lowest in over nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $25.81 billion in the week ended May 19, from $29.11 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a eighth straight week. It was also the sixth consecutive week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a seventh straight week, totaling 168,339 contracts, down from 178,976 previously. The decline in the negative bets on the euro was driven by disappointing U.S. data that has hurt the dollar and easing concerns about deflation in the euro zone. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $2.279 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 63,398 37,848 Short 85,403 61,441 Net -22,005 -23,593 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $23.456 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 38,758 43,333 Short 207,097 222,309 Net -168,339 -178,976 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.264 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 41,132 37,511 Short 64,494 68,280 Net -23,362 -30,769 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-1.255 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 12,114 14,778 Short 2,709 4,228 Net 9,405 10,550 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-0.355 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 25,184 29,133 Short 20,836 33,115 Net 4,348 -3,982 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-0.579 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 65,130 59,435 Short 57,807 54,948 Net 7,323 4,487 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.032 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 23,706 34,027 Short 55,037 61,066 Net -31,331 -27,039 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.164 billion 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 11,192 14,268 Short 13,423 12,498 Net -2,231 1,770 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)