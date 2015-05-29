版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 30日 星期六 03:42 BJT

U.S. dollar net longs rise after declining 8 straight weeks -CFTC, Reuters

May 29 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, after scaling them back for eight consecutive weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.94 billion in the week ended May 26, from $25.81 billion in the previous week. Still, it was the third straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐