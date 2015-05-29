U.S. dollar net longs rise after declining 8 straight weeks -CFTC, Reuters

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, after scaling them back for eight consecutive weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.94 billion in the week ended May 26, from $25.81 billion in the previous week. Still, it was the third straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.