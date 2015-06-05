UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise; largest since late April-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds positions in other currencies)

June 5 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week to the largest in more than a month, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $34.15 billion in the week ended June 2, from $29.94 billion the previous week. It was the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs came in above $30 billion.

To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline.

Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, slid to 165,512 contracts from 171,740 previously.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN -85,693 (net short) EURO -165,512 (net short) STERLING -25,658 (net short) CANADIAN DOLLAR -1,025 (net short) SWISS FRANC 8,369 (net long) AUSTRALIAN DLR -13,256 (net long)

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese; and Peter Galloway)