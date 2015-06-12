UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise to six-week high - CFTC, Reuters

June 12 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a third straight week, to their largest in six
weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $34.70
billion in the week ended June 9, from $34.15 billion the
previous week. It was the second straight week net dollar longs
came in above $30 billion.
To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet its value will decline.
After a brief slide, the dollar has started to recover. For
May, the dollar index was up 2.4 percent.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, slid further to
137,974 contracts from 165,512 the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 42,440 46,681
Short 158,726 132,374
Net -116,286 -85,693
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 52,643 49,471
Short 190,617 214,983
Net -137,974 -165,512
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 31,014 32,769
Short 59,291 58,427
Net -28,277 -25,658
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 13,515 12,514
Short 3,386 4,155
Net 10,129 8,359
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 21,004 30,095
Short 34,749 31,120
Net -13,745 -1,025
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 65,195 63,386
Short 79,222 76,642
Net -14,027 -13,256
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 28,602 33,983
Short 79,734 79,110
Net -51,132 -45,127
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 11,097 9,432
Short 22,892 19,971
Net -11,795 -10,539
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)