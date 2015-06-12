UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise to six-week high - CFTC, Reuters

June 12 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, to their largest in six weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $34.70 billion in the week ended June 9, from $34.15 billion the previous week. It was the second straight week net dollar longs came in above $30 billion. To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. After a brief slide, the dollar has started to recover. For May, the dollar index was up 2.4 percent. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, slid further to 137,974 contracts from 165,512 the previous week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 42,440 46,681 Short 158,726 132,374 Net -116,286 -85,693 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 52,643 49,471 Short 190,617 214,983 Net -137,974 -165,512 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 31,014 32,769 Short 59,291 58,427 Net -28,277 -25,658 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 13,515 12,514 Short 3,386 4,155 Net 10,129 8,359 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 21,004 30,095 Short 34,749 31,120 Net -13,745 -1,025 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 65,195 63,386 Short 79,222 76,642 Net -14,027 -13,256 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 28,602 33,983 Short 79,734 79,110 Net -51,132 -45,127 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 11,097 9,432 Short 22,892 19,971 Net -11,795 -10,539 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)