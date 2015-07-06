UPDATE 1-Speculators reduce US dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar longs and euro short contracts, table) July 6 Speculators trimmed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $25.11 billion in the week ended June 30, from $26.07 billion in the previous week. This was the third straight week net dollar longs have fallen under $30 billion. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. The decline in dollar longs was consistent with the greenback's weakness for the month of June. The dollar index was down about 1.5 percent last month, given the lack of clarity about the timing of the first interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve since the global financial crisis. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to 100,035 contracts in the latest week from 99,306 previously. The increase in net euro shorts reflected uncertainty in Greece. On Sunday, the Greeks voted to reject the conditions tied to the country's bailout deal with creditors. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 45,479 39,019 Short 124,301 126,736 Net -78,822 -87,717 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 65,554 67,867 Short 165,589 167,173 Net -100,035 -99,306 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 53,656 51,530 Short 66,415 73,724 Net -12,759 -22,194 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 9,559 9,910 Short 2,704 2,838 Net 6,855 7,072 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 23,105 18,270 Short 46,555 35,849 Net -23,450 -17,579 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 54,909 56,099 Short 66,940 65,151 Net -12,031 -9,052 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 36,051 39,402 Short 74,810 67,269 Net -38,759 -27,867 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 30 June 2015 Prior week week Long 16,949 19,661 Short 33,015 33,224 Net -16,066 -13,563 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)