UPDATE 1-Speculators reduce US dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

July 6 Speculators trimmed bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$25.11 billion in the week ended June 30, from $26.07 billion in
the previous week. This was the third straight week net dollar
longs have fallen under $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
The decline in dollar longs was consistent with the
greenback's weakness for the month of June. The dollar index
was down about 1.5 percent last month, given the lack of
clarity about the timing of the first interest rate hike from
the Federal Reserve since the global financial crisis.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to
100,035 contracts in the latest week from 99,306 previously. The
increase in net euro shorts reflected uncertainty in Greece. On
Sunday, the Greeks voted to reject the conditions tied to the
country's bailout deal with creditors.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 45,479 39,019
Short 124,301 126,736
Net -78,822 -87,717
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 65,554 67,867
Short 165,589 167,173
Net -100,035 -99,306
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,656 51,530
Short 66,415 73,724
Net -12,759 -22,194
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 9,559 9,910
Short 2,704 2,838
Net 6,855 7,072
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 23,105 18,270
Short 46,555 35,849
Net -23,450 -17,579
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 54,909 56,099
Short 66,940 65,151
Net -12,031 -9,052
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 36,051 39,402
Short 74,810 67,269
Net -38,759 -27,867
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
30 June 2015 Prior week
week
Long 16,949 19,661
Short 33,015 33,224
Net -16,066 -13,563
