Speculators lift US dollar longs to largest since 3rd week of April-CFTC, Reuters

Aug 14 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since the third week of April, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.19 billion in the week ended Aug. 11, from 32.77 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)