UPDATE 1-Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on long dollar, short euro contracts)
Aug 21 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.26
billion in the week ended Aug. 18, from $37.19 billion the
previous week. This was the first time in six weeks that the net
U.S. dollar longs declined.
That said, this was the third straight week that net dollar
longs came in above $30 billion.
To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, fell to 92,732 in the
latest week, from 115,210 contracts the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 45,935 45,768
Short 136,065 150,994
Net -90,130 -105,226
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 68,473 67,373
Short 161,205 182,583
Net -92,732 -115,210
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 52,030 41,751
Short 56,001 52,122
Net -3,971 -10,371
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 8,183 9,668
Short 18,051 16,680
Net -9,868 -7,012
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 21,407 28,546
Short 88,201 95,951
Net -66,794 -67,405
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,544 48,017
Short 97,427 99,287
Net -49,883 -51,270
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 24,629 18,163
Short 85,056 88,732
Net -60,427 -70,569
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
18 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 14,012 13,931
Short 23,969 24,503
Net -9,957 -10,572
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)