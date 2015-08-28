版本:
Speculators slash long U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-June -CFTC, Reuters

Aug 28 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their smallest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.99 billion in the week ended Aug. 25, from $32.26 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

