UPDATE 1-Speculators slash US dollar longs to smallest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on euro and yen contracts) Sept 4 Speculators further cut back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their smallest since July last year, declining for a second straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.61 billion in the week ended Sept. 1, from $23.99 billion the previous week. This was the second consecutive week net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Worries about declines in global equities and China's worsening economy have prompted investors to pare back expectations about an interest rate increase in September. That spurred a sell-off in the dollar last month. In August, the dollar index was down 1.6 percent. As this developed, investors reversed carry trades or bets in more lucrative assets, funded by the low-yielding euro and yen, resulting in a rally in both currencies. That caused investors to reduce net short yen positions to 15,555 contracts, from 38,059 previously. This week's net short yen contracts were the smallest in about five months. Investors though marginally increased their bearish positions on the euro to 67,857 contracts this week, from 66,078 the week before. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 68,023 59,922 Short 83,578 98,981 Net -15,555 -39,059 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 74,910 87,807 Short 142,767 153,885 Net -67,857 -66,078 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 47,801 58,051 Short 59,040 54,752 Net -11,239 3,299 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 5,442 4,889 Short 13,945 17,486 Net -8,503 -12,597 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 28,964 29,555 Short 84,083 89,267 Net -55,119 -59,712 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 50,928 47,275 Short 106,660 111,002 Net -55,732 -63,727 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 21,353 20,401 Short 98,290 103,454 Net -76,937 -83,053 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 01 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 13,543 15,388 Short 21,822 21,451 Net -8,279 -6,063