Net U.S. dollar longs drop to lowest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters

Sept 18 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest level since late July last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.97 billion in the week ended Sept. 15, from $22.07 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)