2015年 10月 10日 星期六 04:02 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators reduce U.S. dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on U.S. dollar contracts, paragraphs 2-6, and
table)
    Oct 9 Speculators pared back bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$20.89 billion in the week ended Oct. 26, from $21.73 billion
the week before. This was the third time in four weeks U.S.
dollar longs came in under $21 billion. The speculative
community has been long the dollar since May last year.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    For the month of October, the dollar index so far was down
1.5 percent, although year to date, the greenback was up 5.1
percent. 
    Currencies have been trading in narrow ranges amid
uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's first rate
hike in about nine years.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         06 Oct 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,050            39,753
 Short            56,649            61,805
 Net             -17,599           -22,052
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         06 Oct 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             65,410            61,932
 Short           154,220           149,592
 Net             -88,810           -87,660
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         06 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             47,700           49,815
 Short            52,233           51,862
 Net              -4,533           -2,047
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         06 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             12,406           13,266
 Short            16,376           15,981
 Net              -3,970           -2,715
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         06 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,276           36,211
 Short            64,286           78,446
 Net             -35,010          -42,235
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         06 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             41,592           44,560
 Short            82,431           93,425
 Net             -40,839          -48,865
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         06 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,942           31,276
 Short            56,185           75,727
 Net              -5,243          -44,451
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         06 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,357           20,995
 Short            19,328           24,057
 Net                -971           -3,062
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft
and David Gregorio)

