2015年 10月 17日

Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest since July 2014-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 16 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in more than a year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.97 billion in the week ended Oct. 13, from $20.89 billion week before. That was the smallest net long position since the week of July 2014. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

