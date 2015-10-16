Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest since July 2014-CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in more than a year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.97 billion in the week ended Oct. 13, from $20.89 billion week before. That was the smallest net long position since the week of July 2014. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.