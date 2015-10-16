版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 17日 星期六 04:33 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators slash U.S. dollar longs to lowest since July 2014-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on U.S. dollar net longs, table)
    Oct 16 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their
lowest in more than a year, according to Reuters calculations
and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
   The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.97
billion in the week ended Oct. 13, from $20.89 billion the week
before. That was the smallest net long position since the week
of July 22, 2014. This was also the first time in 15 months that
net dollar longs came in below $20 billion. 
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The dollar's outlook has darkened following a downbeat
September U.S. non-farm payrolls report and a decision by the
Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady last month.
    Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising
rates in March next year, with a 52 percent chance, according to
the CME Group FedWatch. 
    For the month of October, the dollar index so far was down
1.7 percent, although year to date, the greenback was still up 
4.9 percent.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         13 Oct 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,004            39,050
 Short            51,836            56,649
 Net             -13,832           -17,599
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         13 Oct 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             71,132            65,410
 Short           151,708           154,220
 Net             -80,576           -88,810
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         13 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,765           47,700
 Short            52,292           52,233
 Net              -7,527           -4,533
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         13 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             10,863           12,406
 Short            13,215           16,376
 Net              -2,352           -3,970
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         13 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,207           29,276
 Short            62,156           64,286
 Net             -33,949          -35,010
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         13 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,266           41,592
 Short            75,971           82,431
 Net             -33,705          -40,839
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         13 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             47,411           50,942
 Short            51,554           56,185
 Net              -4,143           -5,243
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         13 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,344           18,357
 Short            17,652           19,328
 Net                 692             -971
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐