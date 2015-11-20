Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to largest since late March -CFTC, Reuters

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
Nov 20 Speculators further increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed to their highest in eight months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.64 billion in the week ended Nov. 17, from $33.68 billion in the previous week. That was the largest net long position since late March, with investors increasing long contracts for a fourth consecutive week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.