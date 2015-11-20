版本:
UPDATE 1-Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to eight-month high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on dollar contracts, euro net short
position)
    Nov 20 Speculators further increased bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed
to their highest in eight months, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.64
billion in the week ended Nov. 17, from $33.68 billion in the 
previous week. That was the largest net long position since late
March, with investors increasing long contracts for a fourth
consecutive week.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet the currency's value will decline.
    The dollar index was up more than 10 percent so far this
year, with sentiment improving dramatically as strong U.S.
economic data and recent comments from several Federal Reserve
officials have pointed to an interest rate hike next month.
    Interest rate futures have now priced a 74 percent chance
the Fed will raise borrowing costs next month, which would be
the first hike since 2006, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
on Friday.
    The fed funds futures curve has already factored in two rate
hikes with a minimal chance of a third throughout 2016.
    In other contracts, net short positions on the euro
increased to a five-month high of 164,177 contracts, from
142,939 the week before.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         17 Nov 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,475            35,081
 Short           113,086           101,969
 Net             -78,611           -66,888
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         17 Nov 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             78,898            78,994
 Short           243,075           221,933
 Net            -164,177          -142,939
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         17 Nov 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             35,107           39,369
 Short            60,367           55,139
 Net             -25,260          -15,770
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         17 Nov 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             19,014           18,945
 Short            34,343           28,255
 Net             -15,329           -9,310
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         17 Nov 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,589           45,787
 Short            73,941           63,694
 Net             -28,352          -17,907
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         17 Nov 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,933           45,893
 Short           111,397           98,723
 Net             -66,464          -52,830
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         17 Nov 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             41,435           43,865
 Short            79,698           62,700
 Net             -38,263          -18,835
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         17 Nov 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,219           21,267
 Short            16,971           15,703
 Net               5,248            5,564
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie
Adler)

