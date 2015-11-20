UPDATE 1-Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to eight-month high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on dollar contracts, euro net short position) Nov 20 Speculators further increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed to their highest in eight months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $41.64 billion in the week ended Nov. 17, from $33.68 billion in the previous week. That was the largest net long position since late March, with investors increasing long contracts for a fourth consecutive week. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet the currency's value will decline. The dollar index was up more than 10 percent so far this year, with sentiment improving dramatically as strong U.S. economic data and recent comments from several Federal Reserve officials have pointed to an interest rate hike next month. Interest rate futures have now priced a 74 percent chance the Fed will raise borrowing costs next month, which would be the first hike since 2006, according to the CME Group's FedWatch on Friday. The fed funds futures curve has already factored in two rate hikes with a minimal chance of a third throughout 2016. In other contracts, net short positions on the euro increased to a five-month high of 164,177 contracts, from 142,939 the week before. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 34,475 35,081 Short 113,086 101,969 Net -78,611 -66,888 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 78,898 78,994 Short 243,075 221,933 Net -164,177 -142,939 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 35,107 39,369 Short 60,367 55,139 Net -25,260 -15,770 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 19,014 18,945 Short 34,343 28,255 Net -15,329 -9,310 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 45,589 45,787 Short 73,941 63,694 Net -28,352 -17,907 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 44,933 45,893 Short 111,397 98,723 Net -66,464 -52,830 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 41,435 43,865 Short 79,698 62,700 Net -38,263 -18,835 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 22,219 21,267 Short 16,971 15,703 Net 5,248 5,564 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)