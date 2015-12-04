版本:
UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net U.S. dollar longs in latest week - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on U.S. dollar, euro contracts, table)
    Dec 4 Speculators slightly pared bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$43.47 billion in the week ended Dec. 1, from $44.05 billion the
previous week. It was the third straight week that the net long
position on the greenback was at more than $40 billion.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet the currency's value will decline.
    Expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase from the
Federal Reserve this month, the first since 2006, have boosted
the dollar's value across the board. A robust U.S. employment
report released earlier on Friday - jobs created rose to 211,000
in November - further bolstered those expectations.
    As a result, the market has priced in a nearly 80 percent
chance that the Fed will hike in two weeks, according to
according to the CME Group's FedWatch on Friday.
    So far this year, the dollar index was up nearly 9 percent.
The dollar has risen for a second straight year.
    In other contracts, net short positions on the euro
increased to a 5-1/2-month high of 182,845 contracts, from
175,484 the week before.
    That is, however, expected to shrink a little bit next week
especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's stimulus
package that were below market expectations. The ECB decision
resulted in a big jump in the euro, rising as much as 3 percent,
on Thursday. 
    On the year though, the euro was down 10.2 percent against
the dollar.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         Dec. 1, 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,228            30,277
 Short           106,129           107,613
 Net             -74,901           -77,336
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         Dec. 1, 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             78,782            76,296
 Short           261,627           251,780
 Net            -182,845          -175,484
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         Dec. 1, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,403           32,322
 Short            66,661           64,578
 Net             -28,258          -32,256
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         Dec. 1, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,313           18,314
 Short            43,102           40,523
 Net             -24,789          -22,209
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         Dec. 1, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,349           41,304
 Short            77,329           79,921
 Net             -38,980          -38,617
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         Dec. 1, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,063           46,037
 Short            94,711          103,182
 Net             -46,648          -57,145
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         Dec. 1, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,974           50,323
 Short            74,439           79,584
 Net             -25,465          -29,261
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         Dec. 1, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,881           22,603
 Short            18,124           18,593
 Net               4,757            4,010
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Marguerita Choy)

