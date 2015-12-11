UPDATE 1-Speculators cut net U.S. dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on dollar and euro contracts) Dec 11 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $41.22 billion in the week ended Dec. 8, from $43.47 billion the previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long position on the dollar for a second straight week. The U.S. dollar index has risen more than 8.0 percent so far in 2015, boosted all year by expectations that the Federal Reserve would be the first major central bank to raise interest rates this year. In fact, markets have fully priced in a lift-off next week, and the only issue being debated is the number of rate increases over the next few years. In other contracts, speculators cut their short position on the euro, with 172,331 contracts, from 182,845. The decline was expected especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's stimulus package announced last week that came in below market expectations. The ECB decision had resulted in a big jump in the euro, rising as much as 3.0 percent, on the day of the announcement last Thursday. On the year though, the euro was down more than 9.0 percent against the dollar. Many in the market had predicted that the euro will slide to parity against the dollar because of the divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the ECB. However, parity between the euro and the dollar has yet to happen. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.921 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 26,400 31,228 Short 94,450 106,129 Net -68,050 -74,901 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $23.465 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 80,378 78,782 Short 252,709 261,627 Net -172,331 -182,845 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.242 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 41,633 38,403 Short 65,535 66,661 Net -23,902 -28,258 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $3.219 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 11,538 18,313 Short 37,078 43,102 Net -25,540 -24,789 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.955 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 48,776 38,349 Short 88,914 77,329 Net -40,138 -38,980 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $2.422 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 47,696 48,063 Short 81,275 94,711 Net -33,579 -46,648 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.716 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 45,226 48,974 Short 69,607 74,439 Net -24,381 -25,465 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.59 billion 08 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 24,452 22,881 Short 15,571 18,124 Net 8,881 4,757 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)