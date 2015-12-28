UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week - CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details about U.S. dollar, euro contracts, paragraphs
3-9, adds table)
Dec 28 Speculators raised bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for the
first time in four weeks, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.84
billion in the week ended Dec. 22, from $30.39 billion the
previous week. The prior week's figure was the lowest since
early November.
The latest dollar net long figure still remained low
compared to the figures over each weekly period between Nov.
17-Dec. 8, when net long dollars came in above $40 billion.
The increase in the net long dollar positioning came after
Dec. 16, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25
basis points, its first rate hike in nine years. The Fed's rate
increases are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States.
For the year, the dollar index had risen 8.8 percent through
Dec. 22. The dollar index measures the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals.
In other contracts, speculators raised bearish bets on the
euro, as net shorts were increased after falling the previous
week to their lowest in about four weeks. The latest week's net
short euro contracts were 161,047, compared with 159,961 the
week before.
Net short euro contracts had been steadily declining
especially in the wake of a smaller-than-expected stimulus move
from the European Central Bank early this month.
For the year, the euro was down 9.4 percent against the
dollar through Dec. 22.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$3.136 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 37,677 37,301
Short 68,044 63,881
Net -30,367 -26,580
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$22.051 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 70,509 71,295
Short 231,556 231,256
Net -161,047 -159,961
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$2.47 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 42,075 39,121
Short 68,736 56,041
Net -26,661 -16,920
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.349 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 27,646 29,710
Short 24,894 27,759
Net 2,752 1,951
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$4.026 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 43,455 44,262
Short 99,482 95,271
Net -56,027 -51,009
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$1.509 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 49,122 61,956
Short 69,976 72,408
Net -20,854 -10,452
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.65 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 28,736 34,779
Short 85,455 95,151
Net -56,719 -60,372
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.015 billion
25 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 14,946 16,346
Short 15,167 15,227
Net -221 1,119
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)