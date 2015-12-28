版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week - CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details about U.S. dollar, euro contracts, paragraphs
3-9, adds table)
    Dec 28 Speculators raised bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for the
first time in four weeks, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.84
billion in the week ended Dec. 22, from $30.39 billion the
previous week. The prior week's figure was the lowest since
early November. 
    The latest dollar net long figure still remained low
compared to the figures over each weekly period between Nov.
17-Dec. 8, when net long dollars came in above $40 billion. 
    The increase in the net long dollar positioning came after
Dec. 16, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25
basis points, its first rate hike in nine years. The Fed's rate
increases are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States. 
    For the year, the dollar index had risen 8.8 percent through
Dec. 22. The dollar index measures the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals. 
    In other contracts, speculators raised bearish bets on the
euro, as net shorts were increased after falling the previous
week to their lowest in about four weeks. The latest week's net
short euro contracts were 161,047, compared with 159,961 the
week before. 
    Net short euro contracts had been steadily declining
especially in the wake of a smaller-than-expected stimulus move
from the European Central Bank early this month. 
    For the year, the euro was down 9.4 percent against the
dollar through Dec. 22. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
   Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $3.136 billion
         25 Dec 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,677            37,301
 Short            68,044            63,881
 Net             -30,367           -26,580
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $22.051 billion
         25 Dec 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             70,509            71,295
 Short           231,556           231,256
 Net            -161,047          -159,961
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $2.47 billion
         25 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,075           39,121
 Short            68,736           56,041
 Net             -26,661          -16,920
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.349 billion
         25 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             27,646           29,710
 Short            24,894           27,759
 Net               2,752            1,951
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $4.026 billion
         25 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,455           44,262
 Short            99,482           95,271
 Net             -56,027          -51,009
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $1.509 billion 
         25 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             49,122           61,956
 Short            69,976           72,408
 Net             -20,854          -10,452
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.65 billion
         25 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,736           34,779
 Short            85,455           95,151
 Net             -56,719          -60,372
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.015 billion 
         25 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,946           16,346
 Short            15,167           15,227
 Net                -221            1,119
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)

