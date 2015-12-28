UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week - CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details about U.S. dollar, euro contracts, paragraphs 3-9, adds table) Dec 28 Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for the first time in four weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.84 billion in the week ended Dec. 22, from $30.39 billion the previous week. The prior week's figure was the lowest since early November. The latest dollar net long figure still remained low compared to the figures over each weekly period between Nov. 17-Dec. 8, when net long dollars came in above $40 billion. The increase in the net long dollar positioning came after Dec. 16, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first rate hike in nine years. The Fed's rate increases are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States. For the year, the dollar index had risen 8.8 percent through Dec. 22. The dollar index measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals. In other contracts, speculators raised bearish bets on the euro, as net shorts were increased after falling the previous week to their lowest in about four weeks. The latest week's net short euro contracts were 161,047, compared with 159,961 the week before. Net short euro contracts had been steadily declining especially in the wake of a smaller-than-expected stimulus move from the European Central Bank early this month. For the year, the euro was down 9.4 percent against the dollar through Dec. 22. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $3.136 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 37,677 37,301 Short 68,044 63,881 Net -30,367 -26,580 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $22.051 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 70,509 71,295 Short 231,556 231,256 Net -161,047 -159,961 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.47 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 42,075 39,121 Short 68,736 56,041 Net -26,661 -16,920 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.349 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 27,646 29,710 Short 24,894 27,759 Net 2,752 1,951 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $4.026 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 43,455 44,262 Short 99,482 95,271 Net -56,027 -51,009 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.509 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 49,122 61,956 Short 69,976 72,408 Net -20,854 -10,452 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.65 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 28,736 34,779 Short 85,455 95,151 Net -56,719 -60,372 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.015 billion 25 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 14,946 16,346 Short 15,167 15,227 Net -221 1,119 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)