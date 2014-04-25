Speculators up bets against US dollar for 2nd week-CFTC, Reuters

April 25 Speculators bet against the U.S. dollar
for a second straight week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.58
billion in the week ended April 22, from $1.17 billion the
previous week. Last week was the first time in six months that
short-term investors turned short the greenback.
There were minimal changes to this week's CFTC positioning,
except for the Australian dollar. Net long contracts on the
Australian dollar doubled to 16,370 in the latest week.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 16,564 14,351
Short 83,807 83,067
Net -67,243 -68,716
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 101,204 106,252
Short 75,430 78,564
Net 25,774 27,688
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 89,692 87,472
Short 41,892 36,874
Net 47,800 50,598
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 21,732 23,905
Short 7,709 9,839
Net 14,023 14,066
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 27,529 28,288
Short 62,984 63,714
Net -35,455 -35,426
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 49,540 40,463
Short 33,170 32,366
Net 16,370 8,097
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 68,329 71,038
Short 14,818 16,801
Net 53,511 54,237
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
22Apr2014 week Prior week
Long 26,056 26,671
Short 5,881 6,824
Net 20,175 19,847
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)