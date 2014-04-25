Speculators up bets against US dollar for 2nd week-CFTC, Reuters

April 25 Speculators bet against the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.58 billion in the week ended April 22, from $1.17 billion the previous week. Last week was the first time in six months that short-term investors turned short the greenback. There were minimal changes to this week's CFTC positioning, except for the Australian dollar. Net long contracts on the Australian dollar doubled to 16,370 in the latest week. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 16,564 14,351 Short 83,807 83,067 Net -67,243 -68,716 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 101,204 106,252 Short 75,430 78,564 Net 25,774 27,688 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 89,692 87,472 Short 41,892 36,874 Net 47,800 50,598 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 21,732 23,905 Short 7,709 9,839 Net 14,023 14,066 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 27,529 28,288 Short 62,984 63,714 Net -35,455 -35,426 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 49,540 40,463 Short 33,170 32,366 Net 16,370 8,097 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 68,329 71,038 Short 14,818 16,801 Net 53,511 54,237 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 22Apr2014 week Prior week Long 26,056 26,671 Short 5,881 6,824 Net 20,175 19,847 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)