Speculators up bets against US dollar for 2nd week-CFTC, Reuters

April 25 Speculators bet against the U.S. dollar
for a second straight week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position was $1.58
billion in the week ended April 22, from $1.17 billion the
previous week. Last week was the first time in six months that
short-term investors turned short the greenback.
    There were minimal changes to this week's CFTC positioning,
except for the Australian dollar. Net long contracts on the
Australian dollar doubled to 16,370 in the latest week.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
         22Apr2014 week         Prior week
 Long             16,564            14,351
 Short            83,807            83,067
 Net             -67,243           -68,716
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         22Apr2014 week         Prior week
 Long            101,204           106,252
 Short            75,430            78,564
 Net              25,774            27,688
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
         22Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             89,692           87,472
 Short            41,892           36,874
 Net              47,800           50,598
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         22Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             21,732           23,905
 Short             7,709            9,839
 Net              14,023           14,066
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
         22Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             27,529           28,288
 Short            62,984           63,714
 Net             -35,455          -35,426
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
         22Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             49,540           40,463
 Short            33,170           32,366
 Net              16,370            8,097
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         22Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             68,329           71,038
 Short            14,818           16,801
 Net              53,511           54,237
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
         22Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,056           26,671
 Short             5,881            6,824
 Net              20,175           19,847
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)
