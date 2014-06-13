版本:
U.S. dollar net longs highest in nearly 4 months - CFTC, Reuters

June 13 Speculators increased bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in nearly
four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $15.95
billion in the week ended June 10, from $11.39 billion the
previous week. 
    This week's long dollar position was the highest since the
week of February 18. Speculators have been net long dollars for
a fifth straight week, data show.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    Short-term investors increased short bets on the euro to
57,185 contracts, from last week's 33,025 contracts after the
European Central Bank announced stimulus measures last Thursday
to lift a sluggish euro zone economy.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         10Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             11,893            12,578
 Short            94,055            86,796
 Net             -82,162           -74,218
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         10Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             43,739            57,109
 Short           100,924            90,134
 Net             -57,185           -33,025
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         10Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             85,202           79,476
 Short            49,360           44,502
 Net              35,842           34,974
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         10Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,615           11,907
 Short            12,645           13,919
 Net              -3,030           -2,012
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         10Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             30,303           32,519
 Short            54,411           55,250
 Net             -24,108          -22,731
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         10Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             62,141           56,811
 Short            33,894           35,284
 Net              28,247           21,527
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         10Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long            106,566          105,666
 Short            16,363           19,650
 Net              90,203           86,016
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         10Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             20,401           22,400
 Short             3,546            4,869
 Net              16,855           17,531
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)
