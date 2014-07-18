Speculators trim U.S. dollar net longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

July 18 Speculators reduced their bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $9.94
billion in the week ended July 15, from long contracts of
$10.34 billion the previous week. Overall, that was the 10th
straight week of net long dollar positioning by short-term
investors.
There were no major changes in positioning this week, with
net shorts on the euro rising to 62,846 contracts, from 59,265
shorts the previously.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 8,385 11,174
Short 71,333 77,549
Net -62,948 -66,375
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 59,506 51,595
Short 122,352 110,860
Net -62,846 -59,265
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 85,983 86,614
Short 47,213 44,975
Net 38,770 41,639
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 8,799 9,136
Short 15,061 15,949
Net -6,262 -6,813
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 60,353 58,245
Short 44,732 47,950
Net 15,621 10,295
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 70,881 66,705
Short 31,138 30,102
Net 39,743 36,603
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 86,707 82,777
Short 17,070 13,966
Net 69,637 68,811
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
15Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 26,570 26,750
Short 11,117 12,334
Net 15,453 14,416
