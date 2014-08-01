Net long U.S. dollars rise to highest in 6 months - CFTC, Reuters

Aug 1 Speculators lifted their bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in six months,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.24
billion in the week ended July 29, from $14.12 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the greenback have increased for a
third straight week.
To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
A slew of generally positive U.S. economic data has boosted
the prospect that the Federal Reserve could be less than a year
away from raising interest rates, a positive scenario for the
U.S. dollar. Traders are assigning a roughly 51 percent chance
the Fed will hike rates in June 2015.
Net euro shorts continued to build up, the largest in nearly
two years. This week, euro shorts totaled 108,075 contracts.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 7,828 11,979
Short 80,897 65,895
Net -73,069 -53,916
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 56,562 58,142
Short 164,637 146,965
Net -108,075 -88,823
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 75,370 71,792
Short 50,460 44,295
Net 24,910 27,497
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 8,665 9,642
Short 20,429 17,022
Net -11,764 -7,380
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 56,459 62,078
Short 33,768 41,497
Net 22,691 20,581
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 69,348 72,170
Short 29,742 33,377
Net 39,606 38,793
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 100,551 98,823
Short 23,436 19,689
Net 77,115 79,134
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
29Jul2014 week Prior week
Long 23,552 26,028
Short 8,263 10,896
Net 15,289 15,132
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)