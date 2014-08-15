版本:
Specs pare U.S. dollar net longs in latest week-data

Aug 15 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week after net longs had hit a more
than one-year high in the previous week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $27
billion in the week ended Aug. 12, from $29.41 billion
previously. Net longs declined for the first time in four weeks.
    To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Overall net-long positioning in the U.S. dollar is being
supported by upbeat economic data. But in recent weeks, U.S.
economic numbers have turned mixed, suggesting the Federal
Reserve is likely to keep interest rates low for some time.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japan Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         8/12/14 week        Prior week
 Long          12,518             9,896
 Short         93,615           105,295
 Net          -81,097           -95,399
 
 Euro (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         8/12/14 week        Prior week
 Long          51,596            55,179
 Short        177,613           183,926
 Net         -126,017          -128,747
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         8/12/14 week       Prior week
 Long          65,348           66,437
 Short         46,549           54,316
 Net           18,799           12,121
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         8/12/14 week       Prior week
 Long           5,247            9,247
 Short         22,606           28,100
 Net          -17,359          -18,853
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         8/12/14 week       Prior week
 Long          44,053           48,944
 Short         26,055           27,489
 Net           17,998           21,455
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         8/12/14 week       Prior week
 Long          54,691           60,860
 Short         25,145           27,560
 Net           29,546           33,300
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         8/12/14 week       Prior week
 Long          51,933           77,535
 Short         51,974           45,102
 Net              -41           32,433
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         8/12/14 week       Prior week
 Long          17,913           18,949
 Short          4,484            4,449
 Net           13,429           14,500
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
