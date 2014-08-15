Specs pare U.S. dollar net longs in latest week-data

Aug 15 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week after net longs had hit a more than one-year high in the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $27 billion in the week ended Aug. 12, from $29.41 billion previously. Net longs declined for the first time in four weeks. To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Overall net-long positioning in the U.S. dollar is being supported by upbeat economic data. But in recent weeks, U.S. economic numbers have turned mixed, suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates low for some time. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japan Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 12,518 9,896 Short 93,615 105,295 Net -81,097 -95,399 Euro (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 51,596 55,179 Short 177,613 183,926 Net -126,017 -128,747 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 65,348 66,437 Short 46,549 54,316 Net 18,799 12,121 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 5,247 9,247 Short 22,606 28,100 Net -17,359 -18,853 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 44,053 48,944 Short 26,055 27,489 Net 17,998 21,455 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 54,691 60,860 Short 25,145 27,560 Net 29,546 33,300 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 51,933 77,535 Short 51,974 45,102 Net -41 32,433 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 8/12/14 week Prior week Long 17,913 18,949 Short 4,484 4,449 Net 13,429 14,500 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)