US dollar net longs at highest in more than two years-CFTC, Reuters

Aug 22 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in more than two
years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position soared to $30.40
billion in the week ended Aug. 19, from $27 billion the previous
week. That was the highest net long in the U.S. dollar since
June 2012.
    To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The jump in dollar net longs was a result of upbeat U.S.
economic data such as U.S. housing numbers released earlier this
week, culminating in the release on Wednesday of hawkish minutes
of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. data plus the
minutes backed expectations that the first U.S. interest rate
hike since the global financial crisis could be less than a year
away.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    One of the things that stood out in the report was the
increase in euro shorts to 138.825 contracts, which is the
highest net short since July 2012, an offshoot of the European
Central Bank's easy monetary stance.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         19Aug2014 week         Prior week
 Long             17,976            12,518
 Short           105,247            93,615
 Net             -87,271           -81,097
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         19Aug2014 week         Prior week
 Long             56,774            51,596
 Short           195,599           177,613
 Net            -138,825          -126,017
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         19Aug2014 week        Prior week
 Long             72,230           65,348
 Short            58,943           46,549
 Net              13,287           18,799
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         19Aug2014 week        Prior week
 Long              6,174            5,247
 Short            21,666           22,606
 Net             -15,492          -17,359
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         19Aug2014 week        Prior week
 Long             41,844           44,053
 Short            34,563           26,055
 Net               7,281           17,998
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         19Aug2014 week        Prior week
 Long             65,747           54,691
 Short            29,173           25,145
 Net              36,574           29,546
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         19Aug2014 week        Prior week
 Long             56,207           51,933
 Short            43,800           51,974
 Net              12,407              -41
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         19Aug2014 week        Prior week
 Long             16,796           17,913
 Short             4,764            4,484
 Net              12,032           13,429
 

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
