US dollar net longs at highest in more than two years-CFTC, Reuters

Aug 22 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in more than two
years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position soared to $30.40
billion in the week ended Aug. 19, from $27 billion the previous
week. That was the highest net long in the U.S. dollar since
June 2012.
To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
The jump in dollar net longs was a result of upbeat U.S.
economic data such as U.S. housing numbers released earlier this
week, culminating in the release on Wednesday of hawkish minutes
of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. data plus the
minutes backed expectations that the first U.S. interest rate
hike since the global financial crisis could be less than a year
away.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
One of the things that stood out in the report was the
increase in euro shorts to 138.825 contracts, which is the
highest net short since July 2012, an offshoot of the European
Central Bank's easy monetary stance.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 17,976 12,518
Short 105,247 93,615
Net -87,271 -81,097
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 56,774 51,596
Short 195,599 177,613
Net -138,825 -126,017
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 72,230 65,348
Short 58,943 46,549
Net 13,287 18,799
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 6,174 5,247
Short 21,666 22,606
Net -15,492 -17,359
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 41,844 44,053
Short 34,563 26,055
Net 7,281 17,998
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 65,747 54,691
Short 29,173 25,145
Net 36,574 29,546
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 56,207 51,933
Short 43,800 51,974
Net 12,407 -41
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
19Aug2014 week Prior week
Long 16,796 17,913
Short 4,764 4,484
Net 12,032 13,429
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)