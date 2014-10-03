Net U.S. dollar longs jump to highest since June 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 3 Speculators once again increased their
bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest
since June 2013 amid evidence of continued and consistent U.S.
economic growth, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday showed.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.36
billion in the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the
previous week. This was the seventh straight week that net longs
in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in
nine years. The index was up 8 percent so far in 2014, posting
weekly gains for a record 12 straight weeks.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Bearishness on the yen translated to a whopping 120,878
contracts in the latest week, up from 105,422 previously.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 29,910 28,391
Short 150,788 133,813
Net -120,878 -105,422
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 67,030 60,654
Short 204,555 202,619
Net -137,525 -141,965
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 54,243 53,691
Short 50,654 54,741
Net 3,589 -1,050
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 11,998 8,354
Short 24,555 21,729
Net -12,557 -13,375
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 33,014 27,673
Short 37,580 24,609
Net -4,566 3,064
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 43,193 47,187
Short 45,210 38,840
Net -2,017 8,347
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 48,864 58,278
Short 56,178 47,774
Net -7,314 10,504
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
30Sep2014 week Prior week
Long 10,092 9,779
Short 10,028 7,938
Net 64 1,841
