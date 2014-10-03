Net U.S. dollar longs jump to highest since June 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 3 Speculators once again increased their bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest since June 2013 amid evidence of continued and consistent U.S. economic growth, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.36 billion in the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the previous week. This was the seventh straight week that net longs in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in nine years. The index was up 8 percent so far in 2014, posting weekly gains for a record 12 straight weeks. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Bearishness on the yen translated to a whopping 120,878 contracts in the latest week, up from 105,422 previously. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 29,910 28,391 Short 150,788 133,813 Net -120,878 -105,422 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 67,030 60,654 Short 204,555 202,619 Net -137,525 -141,965 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 54,243 53,691 Short 50,654 54,741 Net 3,589 -1,050 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 11,998 8,354 Short 24,555 21,729 Net -12,557 -13,375 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 33,014 27,673 Short 37,580 24,609 Net -4,566 3,064 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 43,193 47,187 Short 45,210 38,840 Net -2,017 8,347 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 48,864 58,278 Short 56,178 47,774 Net -7,314 10,504 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 30Sep2014 week Prior week Long 10,092 9,779 Short 10,028 7,938 Net 64 1,841 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)