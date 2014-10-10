Net US dollar longs climb to highest since May 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 10 Speculators again bolstered their bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their biggest since late May last year, encouraged by the U.S. economy's steady run of solid economic reports, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $40.91 billion in the week ended Oct. 7, from $37.36 billion the previous week. This was the eighth straight week that net longs in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in nine years. The index was up 7.3 percent so far in 2014, rising a record 12 straight weeks. The dollar, however, faltered, a bit this week with a loss of 0.9 percent. That's the greenback's first weekly loss in 13 weeks. Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting released earlier this week showed a less hawkish stance than expected. That has prompted investors to push out the timing of the Fed's rate increase to the fourth quarter of next year from mid-year. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Bearishness on the euro translated to a massive 146,212 net short contracts in the latest week, from 137,525 shorts previously. Fears of a another recession in Europe, with poor economic data in Germany, have driven investors to sell the euro. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 24,837 29,910 Short 137,388 150,788 Net -112,551 -120,878 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 61,467 67,030 Short 207,679 204,555 Net -146,212 -137,525 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 46,503 54,243 Short 47,578 50,654 Net -1,075 3,589 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 15,509 11,998 Short 27,928 24,555 Net -12,419 -12,557 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 39,174 33,014 Short 46,626 37,580 Net -7,452 -4,566 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 31,601 43,193 Short 58,087 45,210 Net -26,486 -2,017 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 43,781 48,864 Short 51,364 56,178 Net -7,583 -7,314 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 07Oct2014 week Prior week Long 10,052 10,092 Short 10,152 10,028 Net -100 64 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)