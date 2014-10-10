版本:
Net US dollar longs climb to highest since May 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 10 Speculators again bolstered their bullish
bets on the dollar in the latest week to their biggest since
late May last year, encouraged by the U.S. economy's steady run
of solid economic reports, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday showed.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $40.91
billion in the week ended Oct. 7, from $37.36 billion the
previous week. This was the eighth straight week that net longs
in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion.
    The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in
nine years. The index was up 7.3 percent so far in 2014, rising 
a record 12 straight weeks. 
    The dollar, however, faltered, a bit this week with a loss
of 0.9 percent. That's the greenback's first weekly loss in 13
weeks. Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting
released earlier this week showed a less hawkish stance than
expected. That has prompted investors to push out the timing of
the Fed's rate increase to the fourth quarter of next year from
mid-year. 
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Bearishness on the euro translated to a massive 146,212 net
short contracts in the latest week, from 137,525 shorts 
previously. Fears of a another recession in Europe, with poor
economic data in Germany, have driven investors to sell the
euro.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         07Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             24,837            29,910
 Short           137,388           150,788
 Net            -112,551          -120,878
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         07Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             61,467            67,030
 Short           207,679           204,555
 Net            -146,212          -137,525
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         07Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             46,503           54,243
 Short            47,578           50,654
 Net              -1,075            3,589
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         07Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             15,509           11,998
 Short            27,928           24,555
 Net             -12,419          -12,557
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         07Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             39,174           33,014
 Short            46,626           37,580
 Net              -7,452           -4,566
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         07Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             31,601           43,193
 Short            58,087           45,210
 Net             -26,486           -2,017
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         07Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             43,781           48,864
 Short            51,364           56,178
 Net              -7,583           -7,314
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         07Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             10,052           10,092
 Short            10,152           10,028
 Net                -100               64
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
