Net U.S. dollar longs hit highest since May 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 17 Speculators once again boosted their
bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest
since late May last year, still showing optimism for U.S.
economic prospects, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position advanced to
$43.04 billion in the week ended Oct. 14, from $40.91 billion
the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that net
dollar longs have increased and the ninth consecutive week that
longs have totaled at least $30 billion.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was knocked down a bit last week. On
Friday, the index posted its second straight week of losses, but
was still up 6.4 percent on the year and still on pace for its
best yearly gain in nine years.
A round of weak U.S. economic data this week has prompted
investors to further push out the timing of the Federal
Reserve's interest rate increase to the fourth quarter, from
July, which is negative for the dollar as it pins U.S. assets to
very low yields at least for another year. This should be
reflected in next week's CFTC data.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Speculators continued to shun the euro, building short
positions totaling 155,342 contracts, from 146,212 the previous
week. Net euro short contracts were now the largest since Sept.
9. Fears of a another recession in Europe, with poor economic
data in Germany, have driven investors to sell the euro.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 22,839 24,837
Short 123,986 137,388
Net -101,147 -112,551
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 60,158 61,467
Short 215,500 207,679
Net -155,342 -146,212
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 43,116 46,503
Short 45,953 47,578
Net -2,837 -1,075
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 11,113 15,509
Short 28,666 27,928
Net -17,553 -12,419
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 35,688 39,174
Short 51,855 46,626
Net -16,167 -7,452
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 14,367 31,601
Short 44,638 58,087
Net -30,271 -26,486
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 39,798 43,781
Short 45,561 51,364
Net -5,763 -7,583
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
14Oct2014 week Prior week
Long 9,171 10,052
Short 11,555 10,152
Net -2,384 -100
