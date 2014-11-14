版本:
Speculators trim U.S. dollar net longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Nov 14 Speculators pared net long U.S. dollar
positions in the latest week, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$43.99 billion in the week ended Nov. 11 from $44.38 billion the
previous week. This was the sixth straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, which shows optimism in
the overall prospects for the U.S. economy.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Speculators also trimmed euro short positions, which totaled
163,893 contracts, from 179,021 the previous week. Last week's
net euro short contracts were the largest since June 2012.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         11Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             47,271            37,917
 Short           129,834           109,568
 Net             -82,563           -71,651
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         11Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             60,454            59,566
 Short           224,347           238,587
 Net            -163,893          -179,021
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         11Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             40,661           43,289
 Short            53,552           50,751
 Net             -12,891           -7,462
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         11Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,752            7,844
 Short            31,427           28,065
 Net             -22,675          -20,221
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         11Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,668           29,627
 Short            54,514           49,042
 Net             -21,846          -19,415
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         11Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             12,896           14,595
 Short            50,923           52,863
 Net             -38,027          -38,268
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         11Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             29,393           30,218
 Short            59,067           56,808
 Net             -29,674          -26,590
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         11Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,244            9,737
 Short            10,233           13,846
 Net                -989           -4,109
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)
