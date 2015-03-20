UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs slide to lowest since mid-December

(Adds details, table)
March 20 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar fell
to a three-month low in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $38.59
billion in the week ended March 17, from $44.31 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs fell below $40 billion for the
first time in 12 weeks.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Investors had been paring huge long positions on the
greenback the last few weeks in the run-up to the Federal
Reserve meeting this week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose in the aftermath
of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing. Net short
contracts rose to 193,774 from 181,073 contracts previously.
This week's euro shorts were the largest since early February.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 44,496 32,898
Short 92,550 92,285
Net -48,054 -59,387
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 56,329 61,271
Short 250,103 242,344
Net -193,774 -181,073
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 47,155 48,053
Short 85,006 80,644
Net -37,851 -32,591
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 18,129 7,217
Short 15,894 15,597
Net 2,235 -8,380
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 21,001 22,011
Short 53,823 61,041
Net -32,822 -39,030
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 63,046 15,137
Short 91,853 91,988
Net -28,807 -76,851
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 23,702 30,622
Short 79,641 66,269
Net -55,939 -35,647
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
17Mar2015 week Prior week
Long 13,117 13,347
Short 14,258 15,827
Net -1,141 -2,480
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)