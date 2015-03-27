版本:
US dollar longs rise; euro shorts hit all-time high -CFTC, Reuters

March 27 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ThomsonReuters released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $43.91 billion in the week ended March 24, from $38.59 billion the previous week.

Net euro shorts hit a record 220,963 contracts in the latest week as the European Central Bank started its quantitative easing program. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)
