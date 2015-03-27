US dollar longs rise; euro shorts hit all-time high -CFTC, Reuters

March 27 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose
in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a
record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and ThomsonReuters released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$43.91 billion in the week ended March 24, from $38.59 billion
the previous week.
Net euro shorts hit a record 220,963 contracts in the latest
week as the European Central Bank started its quantitative
easing program.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)